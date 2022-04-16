Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Andritz from €60.00 ($65.22) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Andritz stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2328 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

