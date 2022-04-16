Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the March 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AOMR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 28,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,155. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.