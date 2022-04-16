Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the March 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of AOMR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 28,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,155. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
