ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,200 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 311,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $555.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

