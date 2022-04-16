Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ansell stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39.

Get Ansell alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.