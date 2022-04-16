Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) to report $43.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $42.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $211.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $260.86 million, with estimates ranging from $245.04 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $945.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 256,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

