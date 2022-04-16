Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.29. 75,238,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,281,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $163.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

