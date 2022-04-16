Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the March 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Applied UV alerts:

NASDAQ AUVI opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 63.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Applied UV by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied UV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.