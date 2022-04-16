Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Million

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) will post $5.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $8.33 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $34.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.79 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $37.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,034. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.