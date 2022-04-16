Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will post $5.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $8.33 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $34.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.79 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $37.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,034. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

