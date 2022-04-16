Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Short Interest Update

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 995,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of LFG opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,869,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

LFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

