Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Up 68.2% in March

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Ares Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 168.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after buying an additional 1,441,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 607,486 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,870,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

