argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will post $12.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.91 million. argenx posted sales of $167.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $127.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.75 million to $147.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $456.40 million, with estimates ranging from $350.42 million to $568.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($369.57) to €350.00 ($380.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of argenx by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $322.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.76. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $356.78.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

