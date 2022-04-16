Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMMU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

