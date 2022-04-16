Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

ARKAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arkema from €101.00 ($109.78) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($134.78) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arkema from €136.00 ($147.83) to €142.00 ($154.35) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.78. 5,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680. Arkema has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

