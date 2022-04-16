Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 91,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,272. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Armstrong Flooring ( NYSE:AFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

