Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Sells C$66,750.00 in Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454,477 shares in the company, valued at C$46,117,267.95.

AX.UN stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,916. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$13.58.

AX.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.53.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

