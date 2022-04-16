Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 453.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.91).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASCL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.12) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.73) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 338 ($4.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 297.80 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 333.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 378.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32.

In other news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($27,135.26).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

