ASOS’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Friday. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,763.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,210.53.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

