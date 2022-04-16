Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.13 million and the lowest is $29.80 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $28.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $152.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $236.85 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 198,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

