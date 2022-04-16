Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Update

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.97 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Aspen Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

