Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 323,308 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 464.80% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

About Aspira Women’s Health (Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.