Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,400 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Assertio stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
