Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,400 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Assertio stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

