Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will report $268.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.00 million and the lowest is $268.70 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $275.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 68.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 357.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 50,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

