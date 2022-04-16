Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will post sales of $268.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $275.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 over the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

