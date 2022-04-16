Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 59.5% in March

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $10.87 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
