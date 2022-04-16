AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £104.32 ($135.94).

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($114.67) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.57) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Monday, reaching £105.36 ($137.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,766,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,477.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,947.28. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,237 ($94.31) and a 1-year high of £110 ($143.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,727.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.