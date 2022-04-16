ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth about $784,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

