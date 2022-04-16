Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ATKR opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87. Atkore has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,216,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,224,000 after acquiring an additional 468,091 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 420,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

