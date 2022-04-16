Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 698,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $9.81 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

