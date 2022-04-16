Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will announce $284.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.02 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted sales of $235.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $19,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 117,091 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.