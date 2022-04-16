Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 602,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 42,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.17.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

