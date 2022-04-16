Atotech (NYSE:ATC) & Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Head to Head Comparison

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atotech and Flexible Solutions International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.50 billion 2.79 $7.50 million ($0.15) -143.12 Flexible Solutions International $34.42 million 1.24 $3.45 million $0.28 12.34

Atotech has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atotech has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and Flexible Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech 0.51% 4.67% 1.18% Flexible Solutions International 10.02% 12.77% 9.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atotech and Flexible Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86 Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atotech currently has a consensus target price of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atotech is more favorable than Flexible Solutions International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket. The Biodegradable Polymers segment offers products used by the petroleum, chemical, utility and mining industries to prevent corrosion and scaling in water piping. The company was founded by Robert N. O’Brien in 1989 and is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

