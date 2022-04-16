AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) versus Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Critical Survey

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AU Optronics and Silicon Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion N/A -$608.06 million N/A N/A Silicon Laboratories $720.86 million 7.03 $2.12 billion $47.41 2.80

Silicon Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Silicon Laboratories 258.69% 4.49% 3.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silicon Laboratories 0 4 5 0 2.56

Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $205.43, indicating a potential upside of 54.77%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats AU Optronics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company offers ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.