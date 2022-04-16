Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will post $22.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,331.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $144.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.37 million to $159.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $269.33 million, with estimates ranging from $227.47 million to $310.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 1,113,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

