Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Shares of AUTLF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Austal has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

