AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $56.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

AutoCanada stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

