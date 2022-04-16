Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.31.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Autoliv has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.