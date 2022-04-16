AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will report $615.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.77 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $551.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $246.61. 618,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.