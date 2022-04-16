Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of AVNS opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

