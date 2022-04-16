Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.
Shares of AVNS opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 0.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
