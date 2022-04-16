Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 489,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAN remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,499. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Avanti Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

