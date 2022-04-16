AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

AVPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

