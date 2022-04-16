Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $49.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

RNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

RNA stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. 186,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,556. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 609,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 141,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

