Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,770,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,434,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.22. 186,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,556. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

