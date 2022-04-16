AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($32.07) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($38.04) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
AXAHY stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
