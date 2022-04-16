Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.