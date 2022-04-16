Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) vs. Stem (NYSE:STEM) Critical Analysis

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Axion Power International and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86

Stem has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.98%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axion Power International and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 11.40 -$101.21 million ($8.11) -1.17

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of -5.59, meaning that its share price is 659% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stem beats Axion Power International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axion Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

