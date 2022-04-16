Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 363 ($4.73).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.21) to GBX 460 ($5.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.64) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
In other news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,315.87).
About Babcock International Group (Get Rating)
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
