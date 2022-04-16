Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 363 ($4.73).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.21) to GBX 460 ($5.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.64) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,315.87).

Shares of LON BAB traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 325.40 ($4.24). 809,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,189. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 253.60 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 324.36.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

