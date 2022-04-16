Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 58.4% in March

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days.

BADFF stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BADFF. CIBC began coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

