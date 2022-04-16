Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) to post $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Baidu posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $21.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $21.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.08 billion to $25.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,691. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $222.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

