Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,059. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ballantyne Strong as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.