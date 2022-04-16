Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in March

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NPEZF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 385,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,938. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.