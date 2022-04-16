Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in March

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NPEZF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 385,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,938. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

